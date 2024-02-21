Scottie Pippen To Headline Tour Disputing "The Last Dance"

Scottie Pippen and several of his former Bulls teammates are embarking on a speaking tour to dispute the narrative of Netflix's The Last Dance documentary. The "No Bull Tour" will see Pippen, Horace Grant, and Luc Longley share the narrative of The Last Dance and open up about their experiences of playing for the 90s Bulls dynasty.

Of course, while it was very well-received, The Last Dance was very pro-Michael Jordan and very Michael Jordan-centric. While other players, such as Pippen and Steve Kerr, would get inserts when it fit the narrative, the docuseries was less about the Bulls and more about Jordan. Of course, Pippen has turned against Jordan in recent years. He has gone as far as to call MJ "the worst teammate" he ever had. Details about the tour are still scarce. However, are you interested in hearing what they have to say? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Magic Johnson Says His New Documentary Was Inspired By Michael Jordan's The Last Dance

Scottie Pippen Becomes Social Media's New Favorite Meme

Meanwhile, back in November, Pippen went viral for all the wrong reasons. A video of Pippen attending an NBA game in Mexico City has quickly become a viral meme on social media. The short clip, posted by the official NBA X account, shows a slightly disgruntled-looking Pippen courtside at the game earlier this week. Adding to the hilarity of the base video is the announcer awkwardly remarking "Scottie Pippen…enjoying the festivities!" as Pippen very much gives someone the stink eye.

Memesters and other users immediately jumped on the six-second clip. There were a lot of jokes about bad smells, especially Pippen appeared to looking at someone off-camera with annoyance and disgust. Another user commented that Pippen looked like a "Carribean mother when a stranger doesn't greet them." Meanwhile, someone else argued that Pippen was "looking at everyone like they just f-cked his wife". On that count, Pippen is probably less than fond of Marcus Jordan.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times A Night For 23 Years While Married To Scottie Pippen

[via]