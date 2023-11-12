Scottie Pippen Becomes Social Media’s New Favorite Meme

A video of Scottie Pippen attending an NBA game in Mexico City has quickly become a viral meme on social media. The short clip, posted by the official NBA X account, shows a slightly disgruntled-looking Pippen courtside at the game earlier this week. Adding to the hilarity of the base video is the announcer awkwardly remarking "Scottie Pippen...enjoying the festivities!" as Pippen very much gives someone the stink eye.

Memesters and other users immediately jumped on the six-second clip. There were a lot of jokes about bad smells, especially Pippen appeared to looking at someone off-camera with annoyance and disgust. Another user commented that Pippen looked like a "Carribean mother when a stranger doesn't greet them." Meanwhile, someone else argued that Pippen was "looking at everyone like they just f-cked his wife". On that count, Pippen is probably less than fond of Marcus Jordan. What is your interpretation of Pippen's expression? Let us know in the comments.

Scottie Pippen Rolls With Camera-Flashing Date

However, it's not only his ex-wife who has been exploring new relationships. Earlier this year, Pippen was spotted out in Malibu with an unknown woman. As photographers crowded Pippen's SUV as it attempted to leave a parking garage, the woman flashed the cameras. Pippen, for his part, stuck with a more traditional peace sign.

Despite this brief bit of excitement, it's been a pretty rough year for Pippen. In June, a judge ruled that Larsa is entitled to 50% of Scottie's NBA pension fund. Signed on June 16, the court order ruled that part of the divorce settlement includes half of the account's total between when they married (1997) and when they formally separated (November 2016). Furthermore, Larsa is entitled to the full amount that she is owed. This is regardless of whether the fund can currently afford to pay that out. This means that Scottie will have to compensate Larsa if the amount in the pension fund is less than half of what the 1997-2016 total was.

Best Reactions To Scottie Pippen

