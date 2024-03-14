Scottie Pippen Approves Of His Son's Poster Dunk: Watch

Scottie Pippen has once again gone viral, this time for his reaction to a nasty dunk from his son, Scotty Pippen Jr, in a recent game. The moment came against the Hornets, when the younger Pippen hit a nasty poster on Tre Mann. The broadcast quickly cut to Pippen the Elder going wild in the stands. However, there was no happy ending for Pippen and the Grizzlies. The Hornets controlled the game from wire-to-wire and came away with a 110-98 victory.

However, as mentioned, it's not the first time that Pippen has gone viral. Last November, a video of Pippen attending an NBA game in Mexico City quickly become a viral meme on social media. The short clip, posted by the official NBA X account, shows a slightly disgruntled-looking Pippen courtside at the game earlier this week. Adding to the hilarity of the base video is the announcer awkwardly remarking "Scottie Pippen…enjoying the festivities!" as Pippen very much gives someone the stink eye.

Scottie Pippen To Headline Tour Disputing The Last Dance

Meanwhile, Pippen and several of his former Bulls teammates recently announced that they embarking on a speaking tour to dispute the narrative of Netflix's The Last Dance documentary. The "No Bull Tour" will see Pippen, Horace Grant, and Luc Longley share the narrative of The Last Dance and open up about their experiences of playing for the 90s Bulls dynasty.

Of course, while it was very well-received, The Last Dance was very pro-Michael Jordan and very Michael Jordan-centric. Other players, such as Pippen and Steve Kerr, would get inserts when it fit the narrative. However, the docuseries was less about the Bulls and more about Jordan. Of course, Pippen has turned against Jordan in recent years. He has gone as far as to call MJ "the worst teammate" he ever had. Details about the tour are still scarce. However, are you interested in hearing what they have to say? Let us know in the comments.

