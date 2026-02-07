BigXthaPlug Stars In Newest Adidas Originals Campaign

BY Ben Atkinson
adidas
Image via Adidas / Adidas Originals
BigXthaPlug becomes the newest face of Adidas Originals, starring in the campaign for the retro-inspired Adistar XLG sneaker.

BigXthaPlug just starred in a bold new campaign video for the Adidas Adistar XLG. The retro-themed commercial takes place inside a classic American diner with vibrant colors and nostalgic vibes.

BigXthaPlug walks into the diner rocking the new Adistar XLG sneakers on his feet confidently.The campaign video features a humorous "clone invasion" concept that plays on sci-fi parody elements. Reports surface about mysterious BigXthaPlug lookalikes suddenly appearing across town wearing the same Adistar XLG shoes.

The fast-paced commercial blends comedy with sneaker hype as BigXthaPlug navigates the chaotic clone takeover. The video emphasizes the shoe's 2000s-inspired running aesthetic and chunky lifestyle silhouette throughout every scene.

Adidas positioned the XLG as an everyday evolution of Pharrell's bold futuristic design language. BigXthaPlug brings authentic hip-hop energy and credibility to the campaign's playful storytelling approach.

The rapper's presence elevates the commercial beyond just product placement into genuine entertainment. His charisma shines through as he reacts to the absurd situation unfolding around him.

The diner setting provides the perfect retro backdrop for showcasing the Adistar XLG's throwback aesthetic. Bright turquoise booths, red floors, and vintage decor create a visually striking environment for the sneakers.

The orange and cream colorway pops beautifully against the diner's bold color palette throughout the footage. This partnership continues BigXthaPlug's rise from independent Dallas artist to mainstream brand ambassador with major appeal.

BigXThaPlug For Adidas Originals

The Adidas Adistar XLG brings serious 2000s running shoe energy with chunky proportions and bold colorways throughout. The solar orange version absolutely pops with bright orange panels covering the upper and cream accents balancing things out.

Black detailing appears on the lacing system and some overlays, adding depth without being too heavy overall. The core black colorway goes full monochrome with black mesh, leather, and three stripes creating a murdered-out vibe.

Grey versions offer a more versatile option that works with basically any outfit in your rotation easily. The chunky midsole gives these that retro running shoe aesthetic that's huge right now in sneaker culture.

Overall these feel comfortable and stylish without trying too hard, which is exactly what BigXthaPlug represents perfectly.

