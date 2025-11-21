Cold – Song by BigXthaPlug & Post Malone

The two blend southern vibes for this anthem about loneliness.

BigXthaPlug links up with Post Malone for "Cold," a gritty, melodic anthem that blends Dallas energy with Post’s smooth, raspy hooks. The track sits in the pocket of melodic trap and Southern rap. BigXthaPlug brings his rap delivery and straight-to-the-point flexes, while Post handles the emotional edge, singing about having a "cold" heart, and feeling lonely. Their chemistry lands naturally. BigX grounds the record with while Post adds the icy, melodic lift. "Cold" feels built for playlists and solo late-night drives, showing both artists in their most polished, confident form. The song appears on BigXthaPlug's deluxe version of I Hope You're Happy.

Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: I Hope You're Happy (Deluxe)

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, and I hate when it's cold, it remind me I'm alone
And that my heart is made of stone, plus I could never say I'm wrong
I always did things on my own but yet I never set the tone

