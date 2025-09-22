Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug is learning firsthand what it means to share the spotlight with a global superstar.

“I’m trying to get it anywhere I can, whether it’s streaming, gaming, music, movies, commercials,” BigX said. One of his biggest steps so far has been launching a livestream channel. To his surprise, Lizzo agreed to be his very first guest.

“She messed with me, she was one of the first people to touch my stream,” he recalled proudly. “We cooked tacos, we ate Rotel.”

The rapper admitted the experience took an unexpected turn when they made a trip to a Dallas Walmart for supplies. Normally, BigX is stopped by fans who want to snap pictures with him. This time, however, all eyes were on Lizzo.

“This is the first time I’ve ever went into a Walmart in the past four years, and nobody asked me for a picture,” he explained. “Everybody was, ‘Lizzo, Lizzo.’”

BigXThaPlug On Wal-Mart Trip With Lizzo

While he insisted there were no hard feelings, the moment revealed the difference in scale between his rising fame and Lizzo’s international recognition. BigX even joked about asking a young fan if he knew his hit song “The Biggest.”

The boy pretended he did before admitting he hadn’t. “His dad was right there,” BigX said with a laugh. “I was just like, ‘All right.’”

The story, told with humor and humility, showcased both BigX’s growing confidence and his self-awareness about where he stands in the industry. Though he has earned a loyal fan base through hit records and sold-out shows, he acknowledged that Lizzo’s presence highlighted a different level of celebrity.

Still, BigX made it clear the experience only motivates him further. “Anywhere I can put my foot in, I’m in it,” he said, underscoring his drive to expand his reach.