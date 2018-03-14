wal-mart
- RandomTexas Man Sent To Jail After Licking Grocery Store Ice CreamThe 24-year-old is hitting the slammer for licking a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a local Texas Walmart. By Dominiq R.
- SportsKhalil Mack Of The Chicago Bears Pays Off 300 Wal-Mart Holiday Layaway AccountsTaking care of his hometown.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSeveral Dead In El Paso Wal-Mart ShootingAt least 19 people have died in an El Paso Wal-Mart shooting.By Milca P.
- MusicDaBaby Gets Charges Dropped In Connection With Fatal Wal-Mart ShootingDaBaby was exonerated of all charges in the death of a 19-year-old man in Huntersville, NC.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Loves Walmart's Version Of Her Blueface RemixWalmart actually has bars and Nicki Minaj is surprised.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Pun's Widow Reportedly Suing Wal-Mart For Using His Image On ClothingBig Pun's wife isn't happy with Wal-Mart unauthorized use of her late husband's image.By Aron A.