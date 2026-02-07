The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Both Rock Michael Jackson's Iconic Sega Varsity Jacket

The Weeknd and Lil Uzi Vert just paid tribute to Michael Jackson in matching fashion moments. Both artists recently wore MJ's legendary Sega varsity jacket in separate high-profile appearances this week.

The 1 of 1 piece represents a significant artifact from the King of Pop's gaming era. The Weeknd visited Sega headquarters in Japan earlier this week wearing the iconic navy and cream jacket. He posed with executives and Sonic the Hedgehog while holding Michael Jackson's 1992 "Moonwalker" video game. The Canadian superstar looked happy to be surrounded by gaming history and MJ memorabilia at once.

Lil Uzi Vert performed "What You Saying" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing the same jacket. The Philadelphia rapper brought the vintage piece to life during the late-night television performance.

Uzi's energy matched the legendary status of the jacket perfectly during the energetic set. The navy blue varsity jacket features cream leather sleeves and a large white "S" logo.

Sega branding appears prominently on the chest, celebrating Michael Jackson's partnership with the gaming company. MJ worked closely with Sega during the early 1990s on various gaming projects and collaborations.

Also, as the Michael Jackson biopic "MICHAEL" is set to release soon. The film will explore the pop icon's life, career, and cultural impact across multiple decades. Both The Weeknd and Lil Uzi Vert wearing his Sega jacket builds additional buzz.

