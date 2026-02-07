News
sega varsity
Streetwear
The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Both Rock Michael Jackson's Iconic Sega Varsity Jacket
The Weeknd visited Sega headquarters in Japan and Lil Uzi Vert performed on Jimmy Fallon both wearing Michael Jackson's iconic varsity jacket.
By
Ben Atkinson
February 07, 2026