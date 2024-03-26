Nike Book 1 “Hike” Officially Revealed

Devin Booker's signature sneakers, the Nike Book 1, are set to release in a new "Hike" colorway. This iteration of the sneaker features a grey color scheme with snakeskin overlays and vibrant orange accents, adding a touch of flair to the design. The Nike Book 1 is not just another basketball shoe; it's a reflection of Booker's style and personality. With its sleek silhouette and innovative features, it's designed to perform both on and off the court. The "Hike" colorway takes inspiration from the great outdoors, blending rugged elements with urban flair.

The grey base of the sneaker provides a neutral canvas for the striking snakeskin overlays, adding texture and depth to the design. The vibrant orange details pop against the muted backdrop, adding a bold contrast that catches the eye. As with all signature sneakers, the Nike Book 1 "Hike" colorway is a reflection of Devin Booker's journey and influences. From his love of the game to his passion for exploration, every aspect of the shoe tells a story.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Fragment Design Exclusive China Release

"Hike" Nike Book 1

Image via Nike

The shoes have a gray and orange rubber sole. A scaly gray material forms the uppers, with additional reptilian overlays. A pale Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, gray laces and a textured tongue complete the sneakers. Booker's personal branding includes "BOOK" in white on the tongues. Overall, this pair boasts a unified color scheme with outdoor-inspired accents like the snakeskin. Expect to see Devin Booker rocking this pair during gameplay.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Book 1 “Hike” will be released on June 12th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x Division Street “U Of Oregon” Drops Tomorrow

[Via]