Baby Keem’s Headlining Governors Ball Slot Ignites New Album Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher
Baby Keem Album Rumors Hip Hop News
Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida
In addition to Baby Keem, the 2026 Governors Ball lineup features artists like ASAP Rocky, Clipse, Freddie Gibbs with The Alchemist, and more.

Today, the 2026 lineup for New York City's Governors Ball music festival was finally announced, and music lovers are certainly not disappointed. Attendees will be able to enjoy performances from artists like ASAP Rocky, Mariah The Scientist, Clipse, Kali Uchis, Freddie Gibbs with The Alchemist, 2hollis, and many more, per Hip Hop All Day on Twitter/X.

Baby Keem is even headlining on Friday (June 5), leading fans to believe that more exciting news could be coming very soon.

"This makes me think Baby Keem dropping something before the summer," one user writes. "@babykeem ain’t a headline act off of an album from 2021 though. Amazing album but it isn’t enough to make him a headline 5 years later. Child with Wolves dropping SOON," another claims. "So baby keem is definitely droppin soon," someone else says.

Read More: Numerous Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online, Including Baby Keem Reference Tracks

When Is Baby Keem Dropping His Next Album?

For now, it's unconfirmed whether or not there's any truth to these theories. Supporters have been waiting patiently for Baby Keem's next album for several years now. While it still doesn't have an official release date, it's rumored to be dropping sometime this year.

During an interview with Complex Music published in July, his frequent collaborator Cardo provided fans with a hopeful update on the long-awaited project.

"Man... Keem is like – man, I think he got a Batcave now that he just purchased," he said at the time. "In, like, Nevada, or somewhere like that. He on some Batman s**t. Keem's just being Keem, man. That's my baby bro forever. Keem is coming. He's coming. Trust me. Don't trip. We got everything under control. Keem is coming. Baby bro is alive and well. He's living life, you know? He's living la vida loca right now. Like I said, he's in the Batcave. He's probably buff as s**t now, 'cause I ain't seen him in a few months. Ain't no telling what my little bro on. But shoutout to Keem, though."

Read More: Baby Keem Pops Out To Perform During Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" MetLife Concert

