Baby Keem’s Headlining Governors Ball Slot Ignites New Album Rumors

Today, the 2026 lineup for New York City's Governors Ball music festival was finally announced, and music lovers are certainly not disappointed. Attendees will be able to enjoy performances from artists like ASAP Rocky, Mariah The Scientist, Clipse, Kali Uchis, Freddie Gibbs with The Alchemist, 2hollis, and many more, per Hip Hop All Day on Twitter/X.

Baby Keem is even headlining on Friday (June 5), leading fans to believe that more exciting news could be coming very soon.

"This makes me think Baby Keem dropping something before the summer," one user writes. "@babykeem ain’t a headline act off of an album from 2021 though. Amazing album but it isn’t enough to make him a headline 5 years later. Child with Wolves dropping SOON," another claims. "So baby keem is definitely droppin soon," someone else says.

When Is Baby Keem Dropping His Next Album?

For now, it's unconfirmed whether or not there's any truth to these theories. Supporters have been waiting patiently for Baby Keem's next album for several years now. While it still doesn't have an official release date, it's rumored to be dropping sometime this year.

During an interview with Complex Music published in July, his frequent collaborator Cardo provided fans with a hopeful update on the long-awaited project.