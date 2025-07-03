One of the most slept-on accusations that Drake threw at Kendrick Lamar in their beef is that Baby Keem was "putting the pen" to K.Dot's best material these days. Whether or not you believe that conspiracy, it's true that fans are captivated by his artistry, which shows up in the increasingly high demand for a full-length return.

Keem hasn't dropped an album – or much in the way of solo tracks, for that matter – since The Melodic Blue, whose 2021 release preluded a 2022 deluxe. But according to frequent production collaborator Cardo, also known as Cardo Got Wings, he's breaking his silence very soon.

Complex Music asked the producer "where the hell" the Nevada rapper and beatsmith is during a recent interview. Cardo's response was pretty vague and non-specific in general, but it still gave die-hards a lot of hope.

"Man... Keem is like – man, I think he got a Batcave now that he just purchased," he remarked. "In, like, Nevada, or somewhere like that. He on some Batman s**t. Keem's just being Keem, man. That's my baby bro forever. Keem is coming. He's coming. Trust me. Don't trip. We got everything under control. Keem is coming. Baby bro is alive and well. He's living life, you know? He's living la vida loca right now. Like I said, he's in the Batcave. He's probably buff as s**t now, 'cause I ain't seen him in a few months. Ain't no telling what my little bro on. But shoutout to Keem, though."

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Even when he's not on a stage, Baby Keem's presence is felt. For example, for the recent stadium tour in North America Kendrick Lamar embarked on, he rapped over Keem's "family ties" verse with a brand new set of bars. While it's not the same without the "booman," pit footage of those shows prove how resonant his artistry is.