Baby Keem is still applying pressure with The Melodic Blue, nearly a year after its release. The “Durag Activity” rapper carried a strong momentum in the last year, even if he hasn’t released any new solo music.

Today, the rapper slid through with the official deluxe edition of The Melodic Blue, laced with an additional seven unreleased songs. The project boasts previously released singles like “Lost Souls” ft. Brent Faiyaz, “Hooligan,” and “No Sense.” Additionally, he brings on a few new collaborators. Keem and Don Toliver join forces with PinkPantherss on “killstreaks.” Lil Uzi Vert also appears on the final song of the deluxe, “bank accounts.”

Baby Keem is currently on the road with Kendrick Lamar on the Mr. Morale tour, which is currently taking over Europe. The rapper will perform in Belgium on Friday before heading out to Germany over the weekend, then touching down in Scotland, England, and Ireland throughout the first half of November.

Aside from his own project, Keem’s continued to flex his production chops over the past few months. First, with his contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers for songs like “N95” and “Die Hard,” as well as his credits on Offset’s solo record, “54321.”

Peep the official deluxe edition of The Melodic Blue below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.