Good Flirts – Song by Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

Baby Keem has just dropped his long-awaited new album Ca$ino, his studio full-length follow-up to his 2021 debut, The Melodic Blue. Although fans had plenty of reasons to be excited for this LP, one of the big ones was the track "Good Flirts," which Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd make an appearance on. After Kendrick and Keem dropped "family ties" and many more collaborations, this is yet another example of their chemistry. This one is a lot more low-key in comparison to something like "range brothers," though, especially due to Momo's beautiful performance on the track. K.Dot has a pretty charismatic and notable verse in which he references Young Thug's phone call controversy, and Keem shines on the cut as well.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Ca$ino
Quotable Lyrics from Good Flirts
You was almost like my safe haven, but you ended up acting up, baby,
Barely together even you always playing,
Now you hating 'cause what these b***hеs be saying,
Like, I ain't nevеr took you on vacation