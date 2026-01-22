Don Toliver Announces Release Date For New Album “OCTANE”

BY Caroline Fisher
Don Toliver Release Date "OCTANE"
Don Toliver opens for the "Future and Friends - One Big Party Tour" on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. Jovanny Hernandez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Don Toliver recently dropped off a cinematic, black-and-white trailer for his fifth studio album, "OCTANE."

Fans have been patiently awaiting a new project from Don Toliver since the release of 2024's HARDSTONE PSYCHO, and now, it looks like one is right around the corner. Today (January 22), the Houston-born performer announced his fifth studio album, OCTANE. It's set to drop just a few days from now, on January 30. In addition to the exciting news, he gave fans a taste of what's to come with a cinematic, black-and-white trailer.

OCTANE is available to pre-save now on Spotify and other streaming services. Vinyl, CDs, merch bundles, and more are available for pre-order on his website.

Don Toliver has been teasing his upcoming LP for months. During his interview with FAULT Magazine, published in July, for example, he was asked what he was looking forward to revealing most. "The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general," he said at the time. "It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all."

Read More: Playboi Carti, NBA YoungBoy, & Don Toliver To Headline Rolling Loud 2026

Don Toliver Rolling Loud

He was also questioned about the success of his latest releases and whether or not it creates more pressure to deliver. "No, my current run of hits doesn’t make me feel pressured," he confirmed. "And I don’t find it hard to keep experimenting or finding new winning formulas."

New music is far from all Don Toliver's fans have to be excited about these days, however. Earlier this month, it was also announced that he'll be headlining Rolling Loud this year. The festival will take place between May 8 and 10th in Orlando, Florida, at the Camping World Stadium. It will be the only Rolling Loud Festival in the United States in 2026.

Other headliners include NBA YoungBoy and Playboi Carti. Chief Keef, Pooh Shiesty, Bossman Dlow, EsDeeKid, and more are also set to perform. Three-day tickets to the festival start at $249 each and are available for purchase now. More performers will be announced in the coming months.

Read More: Yeat Brings Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty & More To ComplexCon Set

