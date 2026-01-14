Playboi Carti, NBA YoungBoy, & Don Toliver To Headline Rolling Loud 2026

BY Alexander Cole
rolling-loud-2026-lineup
(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
Rolling Loud 2026 is set to take place in Orlando, Florida, and there has been real anticipation over this year's lineup.

Rolling Loud 2026 is taking place between May 8 and 10th in Orlando, Florida, at the Camping World Stadium. Overall, this is the only Rolling Loud festival in the United States this year, and the organizers are looking to make the most of it.

Over the past week or so, some of the artists involved in the festival have come out and confirmed their attendance. While Rolling Loud was looking to keep the lineup 100 percent under wraps, some artists could not contain themselves. Destroy Lonely and Sosocamo were among those who confirmed their attendance.

This morning, fans were blessed with some new information, as the entire lineup was officially confirmed. The headlines throughout the weekend are going to be Playboi Carti, NBA YoungBoy, and even Don Toliver.

These are great picks, especially when you consider the monstrous success of MUSIC. Not to mention, NBA YoungBoy and Don Toliver will presumably have new music out by then.

After the first major solo tour of his career, YoungBoy on a festival stage is certainly going to bring about some true hardcore fans.

Rolling Loud 2026 Lineup

The rest of the lineup is exactly what you would hope for from Rolling Loud. There is a good mixture of mainstream acts, as well as underground artists who are looking to build their fanbase.

If you are someone who enjoys the festival experience, then this year's Rolling Loud is probably going to be for you. A three-day ticket is going to run you $249 USD, which is a great deal considering the number of acts you're going to get to see.

Not to mention, Orlando during the Spring is going to be beautiful. If you're someone who has never experienced the festival before, now is certainly the time.

In March, fans will also get to experience Rolling Loud Australia. The festival has gone global, and it just goes to show how big hip-hop is on the world stage.

Only time will tell whether or not Rolling Loud 2026 turns out to be one of the best editions in the festival's history.

