Don Toliver Performs Two New Singles On "The Tonight Show"

Don Toliver served as the musical guest on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In doing so, he treated viewers to two new singles. "E85" and "Long Way To Calabasas."

“On the highway and I'm thinkin' that I love her / On the highway and I'm thinkin' there ain't no other / On the highway with my significant lover,” Toliver raps on the first song. For “Long Way To Calabasas," he takes a slower approach, crooning: "I guess it's you that I really did care for / Hard to get you out of my head."

When Kurrco shared the performance on X (formerly Twitter), fans were loving it. "Don toliver is one of the very few rappers that have been holding it down , he’s never falling off," one user wrote. Another added: "Don really earned that Rolling Loud headliner spot. Top 5 performers rn or nah?" Rolling Loud announced him as a headliner alongside Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy, earlier this month. One more fan wrote: "The production sounds incredible, he is truly the only guy in his lane that can just never miss."

Don Toliver's "OCTANE" Album

The new singles come after Don Toliver announced his fifth studio album, OCTANE. earlier this month. He'll be dropping the project on Friday, January 30. Despite the nearing release date, he has yet to reveal a tracklist for the project.

He previously hinted at what fans can expect from the album while speaking with FAULT Magazine, last July. "The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general," he said at the time. "It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all."