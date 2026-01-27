Don Toliver Performs Two New Singles On "The Tonight Show"

Cole Blake
Don Toliver opens for the "Future and Friends - One Big Party Tour" on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.
The performance comes as Don Toliver is gearing up to release his next studio album, "OCTANE," this Friday.

Don Toliver served as the musical guest on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In doing so, he treated viewers to two new singles. "E85" and "Long Way To Calabasas."

“On the highway and I'm thinkin' that I love her / On the highway and I'm thinkin' there ain't no other / On the highway with my significant lover,” Toliver raps on the first song. For “Long Way To Calabasas," he takes a slower approach, crooning: "I guess it's you that I really did care for / Hard to get you out of my head."

When Kurrco shared the performance on X (formerly Twitter), fans were loving it. "Don toliver is one of the very few rappers that have been holding it down , he’s never falling off," one user wrote. Another added: "Don really earned that Rolling Loud headliner spot. Top 5 performers rn or nah?" Rolling Loud announced him as a headliner alongside Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy, earlier this month. One more fan wrote: "The production sounds incredible, he is truly the only guy in his lane that can just never miss."

Don Toliver's "OCTANE" Album

The new singles come after Don Toliver announced his fifth studio album, OCTANE. earlier this month. He'll be dropping the project on Friday, January 30. Despite the nearing release date, he has yet to reveal a tracklist for the project.

He previously hinted at what fans can expect from the album while speaking with FAULT Magazine, last July. "The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general," he said at the time. "It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all."

As for his aforementioned performance at Rolling Loud, the festival will take place between May 8 and 10th in Orlando, Florida, at the Camping World Stadium. In addition to himself, Playboi Carti, and NBA YoungBoy, other performers include Pooh Shiesty, Bossman Dlow, EsDeeKid, Chief Keef, and more.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
