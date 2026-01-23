ATM - Song by Don Toliver

Don Toliver is going to be dropping OCTANE on January 30th. It is the follow-up to Hardstone Psycho, and fans have been extremely excited about this new project. Having said that, the artist decided to come through with a new single on Friday, January 23. This was a bit of a surprise release, as fans weren't aware that this single was even a possibility. Regardless, the song is officially out, and you can listen to it below. This track even comes complete with a music video, which certainly kicks it up a notch. Be sure to let us know how you feel about the track, using our rating system.
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: OCTANE