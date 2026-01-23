ATM - Song by Don Toliver

Don Toliver is gearing up to release "OCTANE" next Friday, but first, he has a brand-new single with "ATM."

Don Toliver is going to be dropping OCTANE on January 30th. It is the follow-up to Hardstone Psycho, and fans have been extremely excited about this new project. Having said that, the artist decided to come through with a new single on Friday, January 23. This was a bit of a surprise release, as fans weren't aware that this single was even a possibility. Regardless, the song is officially out, and you can listen to it below. This track even comes complete with a music video, which certainly kicks it up a notch. Be sure to let us know how you feel about the track, using our rating system.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!