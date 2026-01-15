Rolling Loud touts itself as "the world's largest hip-hop festival," and it's honestly valid. While it hasn't been in production for the longest (nearly 11 years), it's certainly grown fast in scale and reach. It's branched out to different countries across the globe and regularly grabs the biggest and trendiest artists.
However, it's not just about how many people it attracts and the size of their rosters. It's also about being all-encompassing in their approach. Rolling Loud also loves to recruit from all subgenres from the most known to the obscure.
At Miami RL in 2024, the festival organizers had a special segment just for Christian rap, a subculture that usually gets ignored or talked down on. GAWVI, Alex Jean, Caleb Gordon, Jon Keith, nobigdyl., and Hulvey, formed the inaugural roster and it was a success.
Then, for the 2025 California edition, Miles Minnick became the first rapper to have a standalone set.
But for 2026 at the lone U.S. festival in Orlando (first time), a day dedicated to Christian hip-hop is coming back. This year is bringing about an almost entirely different group, with the hosts being DJ Five Venoms and Trendsetter Sense.
Rolling Loud Orlando Details
"The Chosen Journey Set will star Caleb Gordon, 1K Phew, WHATUPRG, Nathan Davis Jr., Anike, and Kijan Boone. It's going to take place on the last day of Rolling Loud Orlando, Sunday, May 10, per Rapzilla.
Overall, this will round out the roster nicely which is above. As you'll see, the headliners are just as exciting. Don Toliver, NBA YoungBoy, and Playboi Carti will take center stage during the three-day event.
Camping World Stadium, the locale for RL, will also host artists like EsDeeKid, Chief Keef, Nettspend, Sexyy Red, PlaqueBoyMax, Che, and more. Tickets are on sale with passes to experience every day costing $249 USD.
Prior to Orlando, Rolling Loud will kick their touring schedule off in March with its second trip to Australia.