Drake Allegedly Spoke To XXXTentacion's Mom After His Passing

Drake is known to be a on quite a few rappers' bad sides these days. But this list goes back a ways and includes the late XXXTENTACION even. It was an upsetting thing to see play out while the Florida star was still with us. Him and Drizzy were at the peak of their powers, and it would have been interesting to hear them work together.

Sadly, that didn't happen and it didn't help that the "Look At Me!" artist took his issues with him to the grave. However, it sounds like Drake had nothing but respect for XXX, allegedly sharing that sentiment with his mother.

This bombshell news is a result of an interview DJ Akademiks conducted with Rolling Loud's co-founder, Tariq Cherif. In a clip from their caught by Cousin Tino on X, the latter claims that XXX's mom, Cleopatra Bernard, told him that Drizzy reached out to her.

It was allegedly all "love;" however, Tariq posits that she may not have trusted his words. But that's just something he's pondered and isn't fact. This took DJ Akademiks aback a little as this seemingly isn't something that's ever been discussed.

The clip doesn't go into much more detail, but Tariq admits that this could bring some more negative attention to Drake given that aforementioned history.

Did Drake & XXXTentacion Have Beef?

Now that this is out in the ether, it will be interesting to see of Cleopatra Bernard decides to confirm or deny Tariq's "facts."

As for the details of their history, XXXTENTACION accused the Toronto superstar of copying his flow back in 2017. Specifically, he believed that his delivery on the More Life song "KMT" sounded eerily similar to "Look At Me!"

He publicly blasted him and it created a lot of debate online. In part he said, "If he would have shown that he’s a hospitable person and that he’s really in this sh*t for the culture rather than being a f*ck n**** taking my sh*t, running off with it then putting it on his album than he would have got my kudos, he would have got my respect. I would have let him hop on the remix, take 100 percent of the royalty rate. I would have done it."