XXXTentaction's Son Recreates His Dad's Iconic Hairstyle

XXXTentacion's son, Gekyume, has become an endearing child to follow within the rap community. His dad, while controversial, was also a well-liked artist during his time on Earth. Since his passing nearly a full eight years ago, the now seven-year-old boy has been how his fans have continued to follow him beyond his musical output.
Whether it be adorable interviews or equally cute school pictures, X supporters have acted like proud dads and moms as he continues his journey through childhood. Speaking of which, Gekyume just turned 7 as of January 26.
To celebrate, he decided to recreate one of his pop's many iconic hairstyles. The one he went with is the blue-purple braids that he started rocking in late 2017.
The photos, caught by DJ Akademiks, show Gekyume getting his hair done as well as the results. They look pretty spot on and its got some fans a tad teary-eyed. "This made me miss him," one Instagram commenter replies. Another adds, "Crazy.. he’s tryna be like pops even though he long gone… that’s fd up man. God bless him and his mama."
Did Drake Talk To XXXTentacion's Mom?
Others are a bit more negative about the look, with some assuming this was something he didn't ask for. "let lil bro be himself omg," one user points out.
Ultimately, we won't know who wanted this. But either way, Gekyume is just a kid and what he decides to do is no one's business.
Speaking of which, there's another development surrounding X's that's got people nosy. During an interview with Akademiks, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif claimed that Drake spoke to the late rapper's mom after his death.
According to Cherif, the conversation was "all love" as Drake was respectful towards her during what was a sensitive time. When exactly this allegedly happened is unclear.
This bombshell is surprising from the mere fact that XXX didn't have a ton of love for Drake. Him, along with a lot of people, believed that he was jacking his style, specifically on "KMT." Fans believed his flow on that More Life track was a blatant rip off to "Look At Me!"
Read More: Every Air Jordan Dropping In February 2026