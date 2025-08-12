XXXTENTACION fans were incredibly crushed by his passing in June 2018. Sure, some weren't able to get onboard with him at all time. But you cannot deny his music and how his messages resonated with so many people. It's why listeners all over the world are still not completely over it over seven years later.
Thankfully, his legacy is still being carried on by his son, Gekyume Onfroy, who's now six years old. Of course, that's a lot to put on a little boy. But fans have been incredibly gracious and caring towards him whenever he's posted about online.
That continued yesterday when the child's mother, Jenesis Sanchez, shared a photo of him on her Instagram Story. It was to help commemorate Gekyume's first day of first grade. "First grade [smiling face with tear emoji]," Sanchez wrote.
In DJ Akademiks' comments, social media users couldn't get over how adorable he was. "Keep making your dad proud little man [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji]." Another adds, "BABYYY GEK [three pleading face emojis]."
In the picture, Gekyume sports square brown glasses, a lighting backpack, with a Ralph Lauren t-shirt and blue chino shorts.
XXXTENTACION Son
Folks were praising his fit for his first day of grade school writing, "bout to be the coolest kid in class." He looks like a cool kid [raising hands emoji] Good job to Mommy," says another.
Hopefully, this level of respect and good behavior will continue. Content creator Brandon Sloane helped set a good example for others, sharing a wholesome moment with Gekyume earlier this year. He happened to run into him at a Target and asked some questions about his dad, XXXTENTACION.
Sloane also bought him some Pokemon cards and during their chat, Gekyume told his dad that he loves him and that he knows he does back.
XXX's kid adorably asked Sloane if he had parents that loved him, which the latter said he did. "That's good!" he exclaimed.