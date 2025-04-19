XXXTENTACION's Son Gekyume Shares A Message For His Dad In New Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 425 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
XXXTENTACION Son Gekyume Interview Hip Hop News
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 15: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by the Miami Dade County Corrections, Rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy poses for his mugshot after being charged with seven new felonies stemming from a 2016 domestic violence case on December 15, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The new charges are for witness tampering and harassment. (Photo by Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images)
Content creator Brandon Sloane ran into six-year-old Gekyume at a Target and asked him about XXXTENTACION for a video.

XXXTENTACION has left behind a large, complex, but nonetheless impactful legacy in hip-hop and beyond in many ways. But the most important aspect of that is the one we should be the least connected to, and that's the personal well-being of his six-year-old son Gekyume.

The little one faced a lot of media attention due to the tragic loss of his father. However unfair or invasive some fans might characterize it as, it's a reality of the Florida rapper's popularity and influence which his family will continue to reckon with. Fortunately, a recent example was more wholesome and respectful than exploitative, a risk many fans advocate against.

Content creator Brandon Sloane did a short video with XXXTENTACION's son Gekyume and bought him some new Pokémon toys at a Target. During their conversation, the six-year-old said he loves his dad and his dad loves him, and hoped more X music will come out in the future.

He also adorably spoke on his dreams of being a YouTuber and asked Sloane if he has a mom and dad that he loves. "That's good!' Gekyume exclaimed when the content creator responded affirmatively. Finally, he sang on the mic for a bit in a "rap battle" with Sloane.

Read More: XXXTENTACION's Killer Laughs At Rapper's Son And Counts The Money He Stole From Him: Watch

How Old Is XXXTENTACION's Son?

What's more is that XXXTENTACION's son has more social media crossovers under his belt. For example, for his sixth birthday this year, he met his favorite streamer IShowSpeed via a FaceTime call that DJ Scheme set up for the little one.

"Happy Birthday [red heart emoji] LIL Neph Wanted To Meet His Fav Creator [smiling emoji] (connection was a lil bad but speed still told him HBD)," Scheme captioned a social media screenshot of the call.

Sadly, the family of XXXTENTACION also has to deal with continued conspiracy theories around his death, even so many years after it. This certainly manifested as more of a negative aspect of attention in previous years, and now things seem a little more calm.

With all that in mind, hopefully fans respect Gekyume and the rest of his family's privacy while still being able to show them love. We might just see him as a big YouTube star very soon.

Read More: XXXTENTACION’s Engineer Recalls Working On Some Of Late Artist’s Most Popular Songs

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1483
The Streamer Awards hosted by QTCinderella Viral XXXTENTACION's Son Meets His Favorite Streamer IShowSpeed For His Birthday 7.5K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 579