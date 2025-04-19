XXXTENTACION's Son Gekyume Shares A Message For His Dad In New Interview

XXXTENTACION has left behind a large, complex, but nonetheless impactful legacy in hip-hop and beyond in many ways. But the most important aspect of that is the one we should be the least connected to, and that's the personal well-being of his six-year-old son Gekyume.

The little one faced a lot of media attention due to the tragic loss of his father. However unfair or invasive some fans might characterize it as, it's a reality of the Florida rapper's popularity and influence which his family will continue to reckon with. Fortunately, a recent example was more wholesome and respectful than exploitative, a risk many fans advocate against.

Content creator Brandon Sloane did a short video with XXXTENTACION's son Gekyume and bought him some new Pokémon toys at a Target. During their conversation, the six-year-old said he loves his dad and his dad loves him, and hoped more X music will come out in the future.

He also adorably spoke on his dreams of being a YouTuber and asked Sloane if he has a mom and dad that he loves. "That's good!' Gekyume exclaimed when the content creator responded affirmatively. Finally, he sang on the mic for a bit in a "rap battle" with Sloane.

How Old Is XXXTENTACION's Son?

What's more is that XXXTENTACION's son has more social media crossovers under his belt. For example, for his sixth birthday this year, he met his favorite streamer IShowSpeed via a FaceTime call that DJ Scheme set up for the little one.

"Happy Birthday [red heart emoji] LIL Neph Wanted To Meet His Fav Creator [smiling emoji] (connection was a lil bad but speed still told him HBD)," Scheme captioned a social media screenshot of the call.

Sadly, the family of XXXTENTACION also has to deal with continued conspiracy theories around his death, even so many years after it. This certainly manifested as more of a negative aspect of attention in previous years, and now things seem a little more calm.