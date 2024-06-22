XXXTENTACION Speaks On Sleeping With Jocelyn Flores While Underage In Alleged Leaked Audio

This alleged clip seems to show XXXTENTACION explaining his album "17" and the story behind his track titled after Flores.

Recent news around XXXTENTACION deals with a lot of supposition, as there were a lot of debunked claims concerning Drake's alleged involvement in his murder. However, a new piece of leaked alleged audio supposedly shows a more first-hand account of a more important aspect of his life: his music, career, and alleged personal behavior. Moreover, in the clip below, the late Florida creative admits to sleeping with Jocelyn Flores before she took her own life. He was 19 and she was 16 at the time. X spoke on this inspiration behind his song that he named after Flores, and on the concept of his album 17 as a whole.

Still, fans know well that this album is meant as a raw window into the mind's thoughts and emotions, so this alleged confession actually comes as little surprise. After all, XXXTENTACION already expressed a lot of his feelings on the matter on "Jocelyn Flores," and while the track never specifically mentions a romantic or sexual relationship, it does insinuate it. Regardless, we're not sure how far this audio will spread among the community. Folks are still giving stock to people like Ryan Garcia, who recently made headlines for speaking on X's murder and Drake's supposed role in it.

New XXXTENTACION Alleged Leaked Audio About Jocelyn Flores

In addition, another recent development has complicated XXXTENTACION's legacy even more, a tall order for a career already marred with domestic violence incidents. Fans took pictures with his son Gekyume, reportedly at his mausoleum, around the anniversary of his death. Gekyume was born seven months after his father's passing, and while they never got to meet, he is well aware of their bond at this point. Other fans debated whether it was appropriate to do so, considering how many could exploit the five-year-old's image and relationships.