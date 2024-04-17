XXXTentacion: Unseen Photos Of Rapper Appear Online Years After His Passing

XXXTentacion is an artist who passed away very early on in his run. Overall, he burst onto the scene near the end of 2016 and truly hit his stride in 2017. However, in the summer of 2018, he was shot and killed in his car during a robbery. For many, it was an incredibly sad event that changed the state of music at the time. To this day, there are fans who see XXX as a legend of sorts. They believe that he is a 2Pac-like figure who would have gone on to become a true superstar. Although no one can say for sure what would have happened, there is no doubt he had potential.

Since his passing, there has certainly been a cult-like quality to his fanbase. Overall, they always want to know more about him, especially since they didn't get to see much when he was alive. For instance, a ton of his fans look for updates concerning his young son Gekyume. Now, according to DJ Akademiks, there are new tidbits about XXXTentacion for fans to consume. As you can see below, a bunch of unseen images of the rapper have appeared online.

XXXTentacion Photos

In these photos, XXX can be seen on the beach, at convenience stores, and even hanging out with fans. Overall, they are fairly wholesome photos that show how the artist was full of life. For longtime fans, these photos probably hit close to home. In the coming months and years, we're sure more of these images will come to light as fans reflect on their camera rolls.

