XXXTENTACION's Mother Reveals The Kinds Of Books He Was Reading: Watch

One person's death that might have hit the hardest was the tragic loss of XXXTENTACION. It is crazy to think five years have passed by already. Every day music fans mourn for him and his family. His legacy is something that probably no hip-hop fan will ever forget. Some sort of justice was served back in April at least. Three men, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams, were all sentenced to life in prison. Additionally, Robert Allen accepted a plea deal, testified, and was granted two years, but has 20 years of probation.

Any sort of information we can get about XXXTENTACION is always nice to see, especially when it relates to his personal life. According to XXL, his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, chatted with podcaster, Gary The Numbers Guy, for an interview that delved into the mind of XXX. You can check out the full chat below if you are so inclined. A lot of the discussion centered around numerology and occult.

XXXTENTACTION Was Into Occult

One of the clips from the talk that is making waves around the internet is the display of books that XXX used to always have his nose in. Cleo explains in a little extra detail. "These are some of his books, so you have an idea where his mind was. The things that he found interesting." It is quite an expansive collection with them ranging from mythology, numerology, witchcraft, and more.

What are your initial thoughts on XXXTENTACION's mother revealing the types of books that her son was into? If you had to guess what kind of things XXX was into, would this be what you would have imagined? Have you ever read books like these before and do you believe in occult? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around XXXTENTACION, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

