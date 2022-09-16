books
- MusicSoulja Boy Wants Blueface Beef Squashed, Offers To Put $1K On His BooksSoulja realized when he expressed joy at the fact that the California rapper is in jail that he let things go too far in a petty disagreement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B Taken Aback By Custom Made Book From Her Fans For ChristmasThe book includes letters from her fans across the world. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsVictor Wembanyama Reveals His Favorite Off-Court HobbyWemby is an avid reader, with fantasy novels being among his favorites.By Ben Mock
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Mother Reveals The Kinds Of Books He Was Reading: WatchXXXTENTACION was into the weird and wonderful things beyond our comprehension. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureStephen King Net Worth 2023: What Is The Author Worth?Maine's boy-next-door to the world's master of horror. A life as intriguing as his tales.By Jake Skudder
- MusicYo Gotti Says He Treats JAY-Z's Albums "Like Books"Yo Gotti has a unique appreciation for JAY-Z's music.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Reads From Drake's New Poetry Book: WatchDJ Khaled shows off his reading chops via Aubrey Graham.By Jake Lyda
- MusicQuestlove Seeks To Inspire "Black Nerds" In New BookQuestlove wants many to feel seen in his new book.By James Jones
- Pop CultureNas Likes To Do This While Touring, Says Tony YayoTony Yayo reveals what Nas likes to do for fun during tours.By Justin Acosta
- MusicYoung Guru Calls Out People Writing Hip Hop Books With "Wrong" HistoryHe didn't say anyone's name specifically but that didn't stop people from giving their guesses.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith's Memoir To Detail Will Smith & Tupac RelationshipsThe actress will detail her love story with Will & her friendship with Pac, in addition to her upbringing in Baltimore.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Says He Hasn't "Read Any Book," Likens Reading To "Eating Brussel Sprouts"The 45-year-old appeared on the "Alo Mind Full" Podcast to chat about everything from technology in education to GAP and Adidas.By Hayley Hynes