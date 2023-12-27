Cardi B Taken Aback By Custom Made Book From Her Fans For Christmas

The latter half of 2023 for Cardi B has not been an easy one. Her outbursts have warranted some concern and hatred toward the New York hitmaking MC. Additionally, her on-and-off relationship with her "husband" Offset has come to another end recently. Speculation around their newest split came after the two unfollowed each other on social media and it turned out to be true.

Cardi has sent repeated shots with her most recent one twerking to Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." However, she put her differences aside this Christmas to celebrate with her and Offset's kids. She went all out, as both got their own special trees and loads of gifts and goodies. Cardi was also granted a kind gesture this holiday season from her biggest supporters.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reunites With His Mom & Drops $50k On His Family For Christmas

Cardi B Was Blown Away

In the video above, Cardi took the time to share a custom book that was created by her fans from across the globe. It features some letters showing their appreciation for the music she has put out and what she has meant to them. She was so impressed by the time and funds it took for this to come to life. "Just know that I love you guys. I just thought it was a beautiful gesture." She claims the book costs somewhere between $400-$500. It is great to see that people are still supporting her even through one of the roughest patches in her life.

What are your initial thoughts on Cardi B's custom-made book from her fans as a Christmas gift? Do you think she is back on track to becoming happier and more at peace? Is this one of the most creative gifts you have ever seen someone receive? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Cardi B. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Metro Boomin Teases Zaytoven Collaborative Project, Asks Fans For Name Ideas