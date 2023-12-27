Boosie Badazz Reunites With His Mom & Drops $50k On His Family For Christmas

Boosie Badazz has made amends with his mother after the two had a falling out over his recent lawsuit against his brother. In a post on Instagram, Tuesday, he showed fans a picture of himself and his mom celebrating the holidays. He also revealed that he dropped $50,000 on gifts for his family for Christmas.

“BACK WITH MOMA!! HONOR THY MOTHER AND FATHER NO MATTER WHAT," Boosie captioned the post. He had revealed the rift in his relationship with his mother during an Instagram Live post, earlier this year. “I lost a relationship with my mom and everything,” he explained at the time, before revealing that he would still go forward with the lawsuit. “I don’t give a damn. You think I’m dropping this lawsuit? I swear to God I ain’t.”

Boosie Badazz Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Boosie also showed love to his aunts on social media for Christmas. “I bought seven Rolexes for seven of my aunties. I done gave away like $50,000 to all my family, I love my family, man. Everybody got $500 to $1,000. All my aunties got Rollies, my mama got diamond chain, bag, money,” Boosie said during a live stream. He added: “I love my aunties. My aunties used to watch me, and I was a b*tch-ass child, bro. My aunties took care of me, bro. I wish my Auntie Jean was here. Memories, man. Memories more important than anything.” Check out Boosie's post for his mother below.

Boosie Badazz Shows Love To His Mother

Boosie’s jeweler, Mr Chris Da Jeweler, also posted a video showing off several bags full of gifts from the rapper to the family. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

