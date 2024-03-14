XXXTENTACION Autopsy Report Surfaces Online, Fans React

While some fans appreciate the availability of information around this case, others felt invasive while doing so. Reader discretion is advised.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The autopsy report for XXXTENTACION has reportedly surfaced online, detailing his physical state, injuries sustained, and the timeline of the process. Upon this apparent revelation, fans reacted in a pretty indignant and disgusted way for the way in which this information from six years ago spread like wildfire. "I ain’t gone lie… I ain’t reading allat. Someone sum it up," one fan wrote in the comments section of the IG post below. Another added: "Let’s let him please rest . Ion wanna keep bringing up this day . Let’s talk about his music instead or his stats or how his lil bro is doing or his son . No more negative talk behind him ."

Furthermore, a lot of fans think that the media shouldn't be focusing on these details, especially when they don't really add much to what we already know about XXXTENTACION's tragic loss. This also applies to other situations such as crime scene body cam footage leaking online. However, other fans took this as an opportunity to mourn the rapper and celebrate his memory. Regardless of your reaction to this, it's clear that they are all unified by a sense of loss and tribute.

XXXTENTACION's Alleged Autopsy Report

What's more is that there are many other ways in which social media and XXXTENTACION's fanbase have been able to come together around this. Even in small ways that don't have much of a tangible impact, seeing positivity around his music, friends, and family is part of the healing process. For example, the Florida rapper and singer's son recently participated in the viral "one bad word" challenge for children. Not every X fan will care to see this, but those who do will at least be heartened by a sight of normalcy in a tragic set of circumstances.

Meanwhile, other musical figures in hip-hop and beyond, such as Kid Cudi's recent tribute, continue to honor his legacy and artistry. For fans, it's important to scrutinize what should see celebration and what should remain private and personal affairs for the "Train Food" creative's loved ones. Hopefully this distinction becomes easier to uphold. For more news and the latest updates concerning XXXTENTACION, log back into HNHH.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
