XXXTENTACION Autopsy Report Surfaces Online, Fans React

The autopsy report for XXXTENTACION has reportedly surfaced online, detailing his physical state, injuries sustained, and the timeline of the process. Upon this apparent revelation, fans reacted in a pretty indignant and disgusted way for the way in which this information from six years ago spread like wildfire. "I ain’t gone lie… I ain’t reading allat. Someone sum it up," one fan wrote in the comments section of the IG post below. Another added: "Let’s let him please rest . Ion wanna keep bringing up this day . Let’s talk about his music instead or his stats or how his lil bro is doing or his son . No more negative talk behind him ."

Furthermore, a lot of fans think that the media shouldn't be focusing on these details, especially when they don't really add much to what we already know about XXXTENTACION's tragic loss. This also applies to other situations such as crime scene body cam footage leaking online. However, other fans took this as an opportunity to mourn the rapper and celebrate his memory. Regardless of your reaction to this, it's clear that they are all unified by a sense of loss and tribute.

XXXTENTACION's Alleged Autopsy Report

What's more is that there are many other ways in which social media and XXXTENTACION's fanbase have been able to come together around this. Even in small ways that don't have much of a tangible impact, seeing positivity around his music, friends, and family is part of the healing process. For example, the Florida rapper and singer's son recently participated in the viral "one bad word" challenge for children. Not every X fan will care to see this, but those who do will at least be heartened by a sight of normalcy in a tragic set of circumstances.

Meanwhile, other musical figures in hip-hop and beyond, such as Kid Cudi's recent tribute, continue to honor his legacy and artistry. For fans, it's important to scrutinize what should see celebration and what should remain private and personal affairs for the "Train Food" creative's loved ones. Hopefully this distinction becomes easier to uphold. For more news and the latest updates concerning XXXTENTACION, log back into HNHH.

