XXXTENTACION's Son Hilariously Tries The One Bad Word Challenge

He couldn't even bring himself to try the challenge itself.

BY
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

One particular viral challenge that's taken off recently has aimed at parents and children. The challenge involved parents setting up a camera somewhere in a room with the promise that their child can say one curse word when they leave the room. The results have been hilarious with parents returning to find all kinds of bizarre and hilarious content when they return. Now, XXXTENTACION's son became the most recent to take on the challenge, but it didn't go as planned.

In the new video, X's baby mother sets up the viral challenge for his son. In the video, she leaves him alone in a room with the promise that he can say one swear word but he doesn't exactly make the most of the opportunity. Instead, he shows off just how much of a kid he is. He pulls the hood over top of a Spider-Man costume he was already wearing before showing off his kicks and punches. In the comments, fans crack jokes about how adorable the clip is. "Man don’t even know how to be bad, good job mom" one of the top comments reads. "went EXACTLY how it should’ve went" another highly-liked comment agrees. Check out the adorable video and fan reactions to it below.

XXXTENTACION's Son Tries Adorable Viral Challenge

X's son isn't even the first rapper child to try the challenge. Earlier this week one of NBA Youngboy's sons did the one bad word challenge and it had about the opposite effect. In that video, rather than choosing not to participate he arguably over participated getting out numerous bad words in the process. It set up a hilarious moment when his mother returned to the room and quipped that he was "doing too much."

What do you think of XXXTENTACION's son attempting to do the one bad word challenge? Do you think it's even funnier that he chose not to say any curse words at all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.