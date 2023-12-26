XXXTENTACION's Mother Shows Off A Mug With Painting Of Them Together

It's been more than 5 years since XXXTENTACION was tragically murdered at the age of 20 in June of 2018. Despite that, the influence of and love for his music persists. His song "SAD!" became a posthumous number-one hit following his death and his music continues to be incredibly popular. Earlier this year, Spotify published lists of the most streamed rap songs and rap albums ever on the platform. X's music appeared on both lists with two of his albums, ? and 17 among the top 10 most-streamed rap albums of all time. His 2018 album ? came in at number one as the most streamed rap album in the platform's history.

Fans are also keeping an eye on X's mother Cleo, who often shares updates on the rapper's legacy and any news surrounding his life and work. This time, seemingly in line with the holiday season, she shared a wholesome post to her Instagram story. She posted a picture of a coffee mug sporting a painting of her and X together. It's unclear if she was given the mug as a present or was just thinking about the late-rapper during the holidays. Check out the mug she showed off below.

XXXTENTACION's Mother Posts Painted Mug

XXXTENTACION also continues to reach new major milestones. Though ? was already the most-streamed rap album on Spotify, it hit an even more impressive milestone recently. Back in October, the album became the first ever hip-hop project to reach a combined 10 billion streams on Spotify.

The project isled by a stunning 4 songs with over 1 billion streams each. "hope," "changes," and "moonlight have all reached well over 1 billion streams individually. While the album's #1 hit "SAD!" has more than 2 billion streams placing it among the most streamed rap songs of all time on Spotify. What do you think of XXXTENTATION's mother's mug sporting a painting of the two together? Are you still listening to X's music in 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

