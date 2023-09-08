XXXTentacion’s Four-Track “ItWasntEnough” EP Hits Streaming Services

XXXTentacion is an artist who was certainly polarizing during his time in the spotlight. Overall, he had a very interesting sound and was not afraid to experiment across genres. However, he was also extremely controversial due to his behavior outside of music. Although he has his defenders, he also has a lot of people who hate him. It is hard to call the criticism against X unreasonable. He did some very questionable things when he was alive, and it's impossible to forget that.

Over the last few years, his estate has been dropping quite a few projects. For the most part, these albums have been unfinished and disappointing. This week, it was revealed another project would hit streaming services. However, this time around, it would be a project that fans actually knew quite intimately. We are talking about the ItWasntMe EP which was released back in 2016. It has four tracks and was never put on streaming... until now.

Read More: XXXTENTACION & Trippie Redd’s “F**k Love” Goes Diamond 5 Years After Death

Four XXXTentacion Songs Hit Streaming

These four tracks contain various different flavors of XXXTentacion's music stylings. With features from Killstation and Wifisfuneral, this is one of those projects that takes you back to a place and time. It was a moment in which X was still underground and people were just starting to find out about him. If you love X, then you will probably be listening to this throughout the weekend. If not, then you can probably just ignore this one.

Let us know if you will be listening to this XXXTentacion EP, in the comments section below. If you are, which of these tracks is your favorite? As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists in the world.

Tracklist:

Snow ft. Killstation Manikin ft. Wifisfuneral I Luve My Clique Like Kanye West ft. Wifisfuneral I spoke to the devil in Miami, he said everything would be fine

Read More: Rappers Like XXXTentacion: Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, Trippie Redd And More