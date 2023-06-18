Exactly five years after his tragic passing, XXXTENTACION’s legacy continues to make shockwaves in the music industry. Say what you will about his personal demons and accountability, but he carved out a lane that many continue to follow and be inspired by. Today, Sunday June 18, his estate mourned his loss but celebrated his work by officially releasing his Lil Uzi Vert collab, “I’m Not Human.” Also on this anniversary, his track with Trippie Redd “F**k Love” was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), according to their website. Not only that, but today is also the Ohio native’s 24th birthday, who is celebrating a new single of his own this week.

As such, this marks an incredibly special, rare, but what feels like a destined milestone for both artists. While XXXTENTACION’s commercial success cannot be overstated and Trippie Redd has had plenty of that as well, this is the latter’s first diamond track ever. For those unaware, that equates 10 million certified equivalent units, which is a huge feat even for today’s prolific streaming era. No matter how you slice it, this news seemed written in the stars.

XXXTENTACION & Trippie Redd’s Diamond Plaque

Screenshot via riaa.com/gold-platinum/

Back when the 17 track went six times platinum, the now-24-year-old paid tribute to the Florida rap innovator. In fact, looking back on his short but sweet message, it’s remarkable to see how his affirmation became true less than three years later. “Damn bro @xxxtentacion it’s cr*zy how we gone be diamond together… I love u & miss u,” Trippie Redd shared on Instagram. During an interview with Complex, the A Love Letter To You artist gave an emotional testimony when remembering his collaborator. “Literally, right before I went [to jail], Jah had sent in the ‘F**k Love’ track and we had talked to each other,” he expressed. “We had good words for each other. At the end of the day, we always used to argue and s**t. We was like some little a** girls. [laughs] But we always made up from our arguments.

“The last argument was very serious but we ended up getting past it and s**t,” he continued. “I got locked up, and then like the day I got out, that s**t happened. Like literally, I’m driving to my lawyer office, and I just don’t feel the vibe or the energy. It’s like, I’m gettin’ outta jail and I could just feel something was wrong. And everybody knew it, they knew I felt that way, ’cause somebody that just got out of jail would be happy. I wasn’t really happy at all, I was just feeling weird. And we got to the building and s**t, my lawyer son came up, was talkin’ about…f**k that s**t.” Today, we can grieve but also celebrate the impact that these artists have that will continue to grow. For more on XXXTENTACION and Trippie Redd, stay posted on HNHH.

