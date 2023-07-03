2023 hasn’t been particularly kind to rap music commercially. More than halfway through the year and no rap song or album has topped either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200. But earlier today Spotify made a post revealing the 50 most streamed rap albums on the platform and it featured a number of former chart toppers. Drake leads the way with 8 albums making the cut while Eminem turns up second with 6. Many of rap music’s biggest stars appear on the list multiple times including Juice Wrld, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and Migos. The oldest album on the list is 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me while the newest is Lil Baby’s My Turn.

To the surprise of many, the most streamed album on the platform doesn’t come from any of those artists. XXXTENTACION’s 2018 album ? tops the entire list. The album features four songs that have racked up more than a billion streams each. “hope,” “changes,” and the mega-hit “moonlight” have all crossed the milestone. Even more impressive is the album’s biggest hit, the chart-topping “SAD!” The song has over 2 billion streams and is currently the 50th most-streamed song on the entire platform.

XXXTENTACION Tops Spotify List

XXXTENTACION is no stranger to commercial success. The album before ?, 17 is number 6 on the list of Spotify’s most streamed rap albums. Just last month another of X’s hits, the track “F*ck Love” with Trippie Redd was certified diamond. The certification came on Trippie’s 24th birthday 6 years after the song was initially released.

XXXTENTACION’s estate has continued releasing pieces of music he was working on before his 2018 murder. Back in May they officially released a beloved deep cut on streaming. “let’s pretend were numb” dates all the way back to 2015 but has become a massive fan favorite and recently made its way to Spotify. Over the past few years many of his deep cuts have found their way to streaming. Are you surprised that XXXTENTACION has the most streamed rap album in Spotify history? Let us know in the comment section below.

