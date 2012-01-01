Trippie Redd could keep his busy 2023 going strong. Earlier this year he released Mansion Musik his 5th studio album and first since 2021. He has announced that a fifth project in his beloved A Love Letter To You series was coming soon but now we may have just gotten the first hint at when. According to OurGenerationMusic, a leaked listing for the mixtape’s vinyl pressing revealed the release date. The leak proposes that the project will drop early next month on August 4th.

The A Love Letter To You series are some of the most beloved and successful projects in Trippie Redd’s discography. The series dates all the way back to 2017 when Trippie dropped the first two editions which are considered his breakout projects. A Love Letter To You 4 dropped back in 2019 and is still Trippie’s most commercially successful project to date. It hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum.

Trippie Redd Could Drop New Music Soon

Trippie Redd released Mansion Muzik in January of this year. The 25-track album featured an absolutely stacked list of collaborators. Juice Wrld, Future, Lil Baby, Chief Keef, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and Dababy are just some of the many rappers who appear on the record. Mansion was Trippie’s first new studio album since 2021’s Trip At Knight. That album contained one of his biggest hits to date “Miss The Rage” featuring Playboi Carti.

Trippie Redd popped up recently alongside former collaborator Lil Uzi Vert. The pair were spotted together celebrating the release of Uzi’s new album at the Pink Tape party. The two previously teamed up on Trippie’s song “Holy Smokes.” Just last month Trippie’s classic song “F*ck Love” with XXXTENTACION was officially certified diamond. As if that wasn’t enough good news, the certification took place on the rapper’s 24th birthday back in June. What do you think of Trippie Redd potentially dropping a new mixtape in just a few days? Let us know in the comment section below.

