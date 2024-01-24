XXXTENTACION's Son Models New Collection From The Rapper's Fashion Brand

It's been almost 6 years since XXXTENTACION was tragically murdered but the rapper's influence hasn't faded. Many contemporary musicians still cite him as both an influence and for some even a close friend. Last year Spotify released some statistics about the most streamed rap songs on their platform and X was well represented. His 2018 album ? is the single most listened-to rap album on the entire platform.

Another place where he's remained influential is within the world of fashion. During his life, he founded the Revenge brand after his 2016 song of the same name. While the brand was a hit right away it became astronomically more popular following the rapper's tragic death. And the brand remains popular to this day as they just dropped a new collection in celebration of what would have been the rapper's 26th birthday. Unsurprisingly, the collection sold out almost immediately. Consequently, every single piece listed on the brand's website are now sold out in all sizes. But in addition to the new pieces, fans couldn't help but love the way they were promoted. Check out the photoshoot for the new line of clothes below.

Read More: XXXTENTACION's Mother Reveals The Kinds Of Books He Was Reading: Watch

XXXTENTACION's Son Stars In New Fashion Promo

XXXTENTACION's son Gekyume steals the show in the promo for the new Revenge clothing line. In pictures shared to Instagram he sports his father's now-iconic mugshot on a white t-shirt. He stars among other young models sporting various hoodies and sweatshirts with the brand's logo.

Additionally, X just made a posthumous appearance on one of the first big rap albums of 2024. He appears on the song "X & CUD" from Kid Cudi's new album INSANO. In a recent interview Cudi opened up on securing the posthumous feature. "I loved his cadence and his melodies on the verse. I thought it would be cool for fans to see me be inspired by him and do his vibe. And be in his space for a little bit. Then, I wanted to just have the second half be like, this is the uplifting part. This is where we're at right now. The light, the love. We came from the darkness," he said. What do you think of XXXTENTACION's son Gekyume modeling some of the clothes from the new Revenge fashion line? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: XXXTENTACION's Mother Shows Off A Mug With Painting Of Them Together

[Via]