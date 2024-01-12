Kid Cudi Samples Old XXXTENTACION Track On "INSANO": Fans React

Kid Cudi's new album INSANO has plenty of notable collaborations across its creative tracklist, but fans were particularly excited for one. However, when they tuned into the track "X & CUD," they found that the XXXTENTACION "feature" was just a sample of his 2017 song "Orlando," which is off his album 17. Some fans expressed strong disappointment in this, appreciating the gesture but feeling cheated and exploited with how the collaboration was announced. On the other hand, some listeners referred to the late Florida rapper's producer John Cunningham, who indicated via Twitter on Monday (January 8) that this would a sample of a previously released track and not a brand-new feature.

Furthermore, a lot of fans think people overreacted, bu understandably so, given the vague nature of these announcements. After all, XXXTENTACION's work has been exploited far too much already for morbid profit, which is why many fans are so hesitant to celebrate new music to the fullest. At the same time, though, this is Kid Cudi's way of paying homage and making a tribute rather than fully collaborating, which is clear now that we can listen to the track in its full context. Back in 2021, the Cleveland creative expressed regret at never getting the chance to work with him or another artist gone far too soon, Juice WRLD.

Read More: Kid Cudi Voices His Frustrations With Juice WRLD’s Team After “INSANO” Collaboration Falls Through

Kid Cudi's INSANO Samples Old XXXTENTACION Song

Meanwhile, this isn't the only hot topic of conversation surrounding Kid Cudi's new studio offering's host of features. A$AP Rocky also ruffled some feathers by potentially issuing a response to Drake's alleged disses towards him and his boo– and their romantic overlap– Rihanna. Of course, this is purely speculative, but it's pretty hard not to read between the lines when Pretty Flacko talks about a "mandrake." We'll see whether either MC responds to this in some way.

Fans React To "X & CUD"

Not only that, but we also have a deluxe version of INSANO to look forward to in the near future. If you're curious, check out more reactions to this X "feature" above. Also, let us know what you think about all this down in the comments section below. For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi and XXXTENTACION, log back into HNHH.

Read More: XXXTENTACION’s Mother Shows Off A Mug With Painting Of Them Together