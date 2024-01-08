Kid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Tracklist, Fans Disappointed But Rapper Says Deluxe Is Still Coming

We are just five days away from going INSANO! Legendary Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi is going to be dropping his 10th project on January 12. Over the past few weeks, the multi-talented artist gave his fans updates on different aspects of the album. We know everything we possibly need to know now, as Cudi has just announced the tracklist. The 39-year-old revealed the names of the songs across his social media accounts and there are some impressive collaborations as well.

"THE SCOTTS" are reuniting once again, as Travis Scott and Scott Mescudi are bringing their talents to "Get Off Me." ASAP Rocky will land on the fifth track called "Wow." Other additions include DJ Drama, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, a posthumous XXXTENTACION, and Lil Wayne. While this is an enticing 21-song tracklist, fans were still a little let down. During the earlier stages of the rollout, it was rumored that INSANO was going to be 40 songs.

Kid Cudi Continues To Build Up The Hype

However, it appears those 19 additional songs will be on a deluxe version. Kid Cudi reassured his fans by following up the announcement by saying, "I said there will be a deluxe. Patience." Some of those cuts that could make it onto the extended version could be the two-pack of "ILL WHAT I BLEED/MOST AIN'T DENNIS" that was released on Soundcloud. There is no release date for the deluxe, but we cannot wait for what Cudi has in store.

Based on the titles and guests, which tracks are going to be the best? Does this have a chance to be his best album, why or why not?

