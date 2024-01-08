Taylor Swift Unimpressed By Golden Globes Joke About Her & Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift appeared unimpressed when Golden Globes host Jo Koy joked about her and Travis Kelce's relationship during his monologue. The comedian used the media frenzy surrounding her attendance at various Kansas City Chiefs games to lighten the mode.

“We came on after a football doubleheader,” he began. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” Amid boos from the crowd during the night, Koy defended himself saying: “Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. I wrote some of these, and those are the ones you’re gonna laugh at.”

Taylor Swift Attends The Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The camera also caught Swift's reaction during Ayo Edebiri's acceptance speech for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Bear. Edebiri thanked her friends and family as well as “all of my agents and managers’ assistants,” which prompted a smile from Swift. “To the people who answer my emails, y’all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails,” Edebiri said. “If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry. Unless you were mean or something. Okay, bye!”

Taylor Swift Watches The Golden Globes

Check out Swift's full reactions at the ceremony above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Swift and the Golden Globes on HotNewHipHop.

