XXXTENTACION Crime Scene Body Cam Footage Leaks Online

It's been almost 6 years since XXXTENTACION was tragically murdered. He was the victim of a premeditated robbery outside a store in Florida that tragically resulted in him being fatally shot. Cellphone videos of the aftermath of the incident quickly made their way online as the news broke. But now years later bodycam footage from one of the officers who responded to the scene has leaked online.

The video is very eerie for fans who remember pictures of the scene in the aftermath of the shooting. While the clips don't feature anything explicit they do show some of the immediate action taken by police following the shooting. In the specific footage that leaked the officer wearing the camera talks to multiple witnesses. He takes notes as two people who saw what went down explain the details of the situation. It's unclear how the footage finally came to light after multiple years but it serves as a grim reminder for fans of the late rapper. The clip was shared to YouTube earlier today and has racked up just a few thousand views since then. Check out the full recording of the officer's body cam below.

The news comes just after a much more wholesome viral story connected to X. His son recently participated in the one bad word TikTok challenge where kids are left alone with the promise that they can say one bad word on camera. Despite the opportunity, X's son doesn't even want to say any bad words. Instead he takes the chance to show off his Spider-Man moves on camera.

Last month, his son also served as one of the models for the newest drop from X's fashion brand Revenge. What do you think of the newly leaked bodycam footage from the day of XXXTENTACION's murder? Do you think video like this should be available for the public to view at all? Let us know in the comment section below.

