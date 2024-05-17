Kid On XXXTENTACION's "Look At Me!" Artwork Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For Attempted Murder

XXXTENTACION's legacy is one of mainstream influence and virality. The late Florida multi-hyphenate blew up essentially overnight with a handful of tracks. However, 2015's "Look At Me!" was perhaps the one most responsible. The aggressive trap rager had a sticky chorus and memorable performance from X. Also helping the track was the wild artwork. The image of a young boy shoving a lit blunt up his nose was almost instantly recognizable. A pre-teen at the time, Zachary Stoddard, was a close friend of X's, and he was also looking to forge a career in hip-hop. However, the progress on that goal is being put to the wayside. The kid from the "Look At Me!" cover will now be going to prison on a 10-year sentence.

According to XXL, Zachary, or KidPronto, was recently hit with attempted second-degree murder and battery. The decision was made on May 10, and Zachary made a plea in connection to the 2019 stabbing of Keith Tatton. Additionally, he pleaded no contest earlier this year. On top of his time in state prison, Zachary will be under house arrest for two years, with three years of probation to follow.

The "Look At Me" Kid Did This Back In 2019

This all began when Stoddard grew frustrated with some of his associates for trying to leave him behind while they went to a restaurant on April 27, 2019. Things reportedly escalated quickly, and it led Stoddard to viciously stab Keith multiple times. He was admitted to the hospital and placed on life support, but he thankfully survived his injuries. Prosecutors originally attempted to try Stoddard as an adult, even though he was just 16 at the time. Stoddard also served prison time in 2018 as well, right around the time that XXX was tragically murdered.

