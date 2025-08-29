XXXTentacion's Son Gekyume Bares A Striking Resemblance To His Father In School Photo

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: A view of a tribute to slain rapper XXXtentacion during day 2 of Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Jenesis Sanchez welcomed Gekyume seven months after XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida in 2018.

Jenesis Sanchez, the mother of XXXTentacion's son, Gekyume, shared adorable school pictures of him on Instagram, Thursday, and fans can't get over how much he looks like his father. When The Shade Room reposted the picture, fans were obsessed in the comments section.

"Baby he is the spitting image of his father [heart emoji]. Handsome young king," one user noted. One more posted: "Heyyy handsome man [heart emojis]. Him so tute! I hope you have an amazing school year." Another wrote: "The circumstances around his father are so unfortunate I’m glad the family is holding together."

Sanchez previously announced that Gekyume was starting the first grade with another wholesome post on social media, earlier this month.

How Old Is Gekyume?

XXXTentacion was shot and killed near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida back in 2018. He was just 20-years-old at the time. The attackers stole his Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash during the incident and fled the scene. Police ended up arresting four suspects in the case, but one of them agreed to testify against the others in exchange for a lesser charge of second-degree murder. In 2023, the trial of the remaining three ended with guilty verdicts on all counts. They were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Just seven months after XXXTentacion's tragic death, Sanchez welcomed Gekyume. His family wrote in a statement at the time, as caught by Rap-Up: "XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Jenesis Sanchez are thrilled to announce the arrival of baby boy Gekyume Onfroy … [whose] name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought. XXXTENTACION specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love." Gekyume turned 6 years old, back in January.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
