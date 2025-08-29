Jenesis Sanchez, the mother of XXXTentacion's son, Gekyume, shared adorable school pictures of him on Instagram, Thursday, and fans can't get over how much he looks like his father. When The Shade Room reposted the picture, fans were obsessed in the comments section.

"Baby he is the spitting image of his father [heart emoji]. Handsome young king," one user noted. One more posted: "Heyyy handsome man [heart emojis]. Him so tute! I hope you have an amazing school year." Another wrote: "The circumstances around his father are so unfortunate I’m glad the family is holding together."

Sanchez previously announced that Gekyume was starting the first grade with another wholesome post on social media, earlier this month.

How Old Is Gekyume?

XXXTentacion was shot and killed near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida back in 2018. He was just 20-years-old at the time. The attackers stole his Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash during the incident and fled the scene. Police ended up arresting four suspects in the case, but one of them agreed to testify against the others in exchange for a lesser charge of second-degree murder. In 2023, the trial of the remaining three ended with guilty verdicts on all counts. They were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.