Don Toliver Puts Some Delicious Delight In His Latest Single "Tiramisu"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Don Toliver’s upcoming album follows the second compilation album by Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label, Jackboys 2.

Don Toliver follows the Jack Boys 2 summer with the new track “Tiramisu,” a hypnotic track that has sparked conversations across TikTok and fan forums.

Known for blending rap and R&B with atmospheric soundscapes, the Houston artist delivers a rich, indulgent record that mirrors its namesake dessert. The latest single follows his popular summertime posse album, Jack Boys 2.

Accompanied by lyric visuals, “Tiramisu” has intrigued listeners who explore its sonic and emotional layers. The track features mellow R&B cadences set against gauzy production, creating a dreamy rhythm that straddles song and mood piece.

The title adds to its sensual allure, reflecting fleeting pleasure and desire. Beneath the lush sound, fans note a stark emotional narrative—depicting intimate disconnect and resignation. This duality drives the song, highlighting indulgence alongside disinterest. Toliver’s hazy vocal delivery captures this tension, provr the complexities of modern love.

Ultimately, “Tiramisu” transcends being a polished R&B single; it’s an atmospheric exploration of contradictions—combining romance, intimacy, and melancholy. With this track, Toliver continues to define his space in contemporary hip-hop and R&B through ambiguity and emotional depth.

Jack Boys 2 is avaliable now and features GlorRilla,

“Tiramisu” - Don Toliver

Quotable Lyric

​​You got me doin' the most, she jumpin' a rope to go get it

My hands all over her throat, she steady takin' off my fitted

This shit right here pain, she squirtin', you thought that it rained

The tens in the back let it bang, she eatin', she might get a ring

I'm so in here down to get it, I'm soiled here, down in her kitty

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
