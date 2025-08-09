Don Toliver supports the new Jackboys 2 album with a visual for his compilation track, “No Comments.” The track has been announced a the start of a new beginning for the popular artist.

The video is a trippy ride, layered with glitchy effects and surreal CGI landscapes. It follows Toliver as he steps off a private jet alongside his girlfriend, Kali Uchis, and their young son, merging family moments with an otherworldly narrative. From there, Toliver bikes through a deserted oasis before hitting the streets in a dune buggy, bending reality in every scene. It’s the second visual from Jackboys 2 to land, following Travis Scott’s own avant-garde “Kick Out” clip.

The Houston hitmaker’s Jackboys 2 contributions are just one part of his busy 2025. Before that, he teamed up with Doja Cat for “Lose My Mind,” the high-energy lead single from the Formula 1 soundtrack, mixing over-the-top productions with undeniable chemistry.

At the top of 2025, Toliver continued to push his 2024 album Hardstone Psycho, dropping videos for “No Pole” and “Tore Up,” both building on the project’s cinematic and moody vibe. He also linked with BTS’s J-Hope and Pharrell Williams for “LV Bag,” delivering a cross-genre collaboration that showed his reach goes far beyond hip-hop.

While fans are still waiting for news on his next solo album, Toliver has stayed in the spotlight through strategic drops and high-profile appearances. Jackboys 2 gives him the space to flex in both group settings and solo moments, reminding listeners of his versatility. “No Comments” is a prime example—blending futuristic visuals with glimpses into his personal life, showing he’s just as focused on his artistry as he is on his growing family.