Don Toliver Follows “Jackboys 2” With The Beginning Of A New Era With “No Comments”

Don Toliver Avoids Astroworld Calgary Stampede Hip Hop News
Don Toliver opens for the "Future and Friends - One Big Party Tour" on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. © Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the release of “No Comments,” Don Toliver said, “A new Era Is Upon Us ... ready for the next beginning.”

Don Toliver supports the new Jackboys 2 album with a visual for his compilation track, “No Comments.” The track has been announced a the start of a new beginning for the popular artist. 

The video is a trippy ride, layered with glitchy effects and surreal CGI landscapes. It follows Toliver as he steps off a private jet alongside his girlfriend, Kali Uchis, and their young son, merging family moments with an otherworldly narrative. From there, Toliver bikes through a deserted oasis before hitting the streets in a dune buggy, bending reality in every scene. It’s the second visual from Jackboys 2 to land, following Travis Scott’s own avant-garde “Kick Out” clip.

The Houston hitmaker’s Jackboys 2 contributions are just one part of his busy 2025. Before that, he teamed up with Doja Cat for “Lose My Mind,” the high-energy lead single from the Formula 1 soundtrack, mixing over-the-top productions with undeniable chemistry.

Don Toliver “No Comments”

At the top of 2025, Toliver continued to push his 2024 album Hardstone Psycho, dropping videos for “No Pole” and “Tore Up,” both building on the project’s cinematic and moody vibe. He also linked with BTS’s J-Hope and Pharrell Williams for “LV Bag,” delivering a cross-genre collaboration that showed his reach goes far beyond hip-hop.

While fans are still waiting for news on his next solo album, Toliver has stayed in the spotlight through strategic drops and high-profile appearances. Jackboys 2 gives him the space to flex in both group settings and solo moments, reminding listeners of his versatility. “No Comments” is a prime example—blending futuristic visuals with glimpses into his personal life, showing he’s just as focused on his artistry as he is on his growing family.

Fatherhood now plays a visible role in Toliver’s image, subtly influencing his work without softening his creative edge. It’s this mix of personal growth and boundary-pushing style that’s shaping his current chapter. With Jackboys 2 fueling the momentum, Toliver looks ready to deliver more moments that stick, whether they hit through the speakers, the screen, or both.

