Teyana Taylor Breaks Free On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 83 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Teyana Taylor R&B Season Playlist Music News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Teyana Taylor attends "Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening at The Plaza on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor and Mariah The Scientist dropped big new projects this week, and "R&B Season" also shouts out the latest Daniel Caesar single.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, where the best new music releases of the week come together for your convenience. Folks deciding on their albums of the year so far now have a couple of new contenders to consider, including Teyana Taylor's latest body of work, Escape Room.

Like the title implies, a lot of the lyrical content on the record goes over her insecurities, personal struggles, relationships, and all the other things that can overwhelm her. But through gentle melodies, soulful instrumentation, collaborative chemistry, and peaceful moments of reflection, listeners find a way out. "Hard Part" alongside Lucky Daye is a particularly resonant highlight when it comes to this healing factor.

But elsewhere on R&B Season, other artists found gold by looking back, not forward. Mariah The Scientist just unveiled her new album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY to the world, and it hopes to inspire more fearless love in its admirers.

"Sacrifice" is one track that uses '80s drum aesthetics and synths to root a romantic roadblock in a sense of nostalgia. More importantly, though, it just sounds really nice with Mariah's vocal tone and allows her to shine.

Read More: Mariah the Scientist Responds To Young Thug Relationship Critics

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Beyond new albums on R&B Season, we're also anticipating the upcoming albums in the genre's orbit that will feed us in 2025's last third. Daniel Caesar just dropped another single for his upcoming Son Of Spergy album, "Call On Me."

This new cut blazes through the speakers with a sharp and crunchy guitar tone, which the singer offsets nicely with his falsetto. It's a pretty minimal cut, but the drum and Caesar's performance inject it with a lot more fire.

Meanwhile, hip-hop fans also ate this week with some killer new drops on our Fire Emoji playlist update. We got a new Joey Bada$$ single "DARK AURA" ahead of his Lonely At The Top album and tour, and it's as passionate as you'd want.

Earl Sweatshirt, Offset, and Ghostface Killah also dropped new albums this week that are captivating all sorts of rap corners. We've gotten a lot of great music so far this year, and hopefully it keeps up.

Read More: Offset Takes A Personal Turn On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Summer Walker Spend It R&B Season Playlist Music News Music Summer Walker Is Ready To "Spend It" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 553
Burna Boy R&B Season Playlist Stream Music Burna Boy Ramps Up His Rollout On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 992
Mariah Scientist Brent Faiyaz New Album R&B Season Playlist Stream Hip Hop News Music Brent Faiyaz & Mariah The Scientist Take Over Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 1.7K
NCAA Football: Arizona at Colorado Music Jacquees Steals The Show On Our New "R&B Season" Update: Stream 751
Comments 0