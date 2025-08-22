Daniel Caesar Melds Alt-Rock & R&B On "Call On Me"

Daniel Caesar returns to tease "Son of Spergy" again with a blending of alt-rock and R&B on "Call On Me." This is the second official single.

Daniel Caesar once again reeks of desperation on a new single. The singer, songwriter, and producer is back with "Call On Me," the second offering from the forthcoming Son Of Spergy. On the track, he's offering his selflessness to a woman who doesn't have much interest in him.

However, he's got what she wants and that's money. While most people would advise him to drop this situationship, he affirms the audience that he's more than okay with it. Or... that's at least what he's trying to convince us of.

"I burn through money, yeah, I’m burning paper / Who needs it? / Not me," he claims.

"Have A Baby (With Me)" is similar in its messaging. However, that song was more emotional and heartbreaking. "You hold my hand, but in your head, you've already left / You free yourself of patience." Caesar was writing from a place of vulnerability and worry that he wouldn't be able to find someone as amazing as the woman he was holding onto there.

"Call On Me," which features a grungier soundscape thanks to the alternative rock elements, sees Caesar craving to be depended on even if it is just a way to cope with his loneliness. Contrasting vibes like this have us excited for Son Of Spergy, which arrives this fall.

Daniel Caesar "Call On Me"

Quotable Lyrics:

You change your energy when we get home
Get what you need and then I’m all alone
Blessings raining down upon me
Baby, it’s no harm if you really want my money
Come and take it from me, come and take it from me
Take advantage of my better nature (Better nature)

