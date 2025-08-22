News
Songs
Daniel Caesar Melds Alt-Rock & R&B On "Call On Me"
Daniel Caesar returns to tease "Son of Spergy" again with a blending of alt-rock and R&B on "Call On Me." This is the second official single.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 22, 2025
