New Daniel Caesar on the way.

The R&B singer has revealed plans for his upcoming album, Son of Spergy, through a self-narrated video shared on social media. The project, expected to be released in 2025, marks a deeply personal chapter for the 30-year-old Canadian artist. Known for his introspective songwriting, Caesar shifts his focus inward, exploring themes of legacy, faith, and familial wisdom.

In the emotional video, Caesar reads from what he calls a personal letter to fans. Rather than offering a conventional album announcement, he delivers a reflective monologue filled with memories and spiritual insight. “I wanted this letter to be thoughtful—something sincere, not just clever,” he says. “There’s a hidden need in me to understand myself better.”

Much of the letter centers on Caesar’s father, a Jamaican musician who once performed for tourists at Doctor’s Cave Beach. His stories, Caesar says, were part inspiration, part warning. “He knew how fleeting joy could be,” he notes, describing his father’s advice as wisdom disguised in beautiful recollections.

Caesar admits he once dismissed those lessons as cliché, only to later embrace them. “We reject our parents’ truths until we live them ourselves,” he says. “I used to roll my eyes—now I quote him like scripture.”

Daniel Caesar's New Album

The video reflects a growing sense of humility. Caesar confesses he once believed he was more intelligent than his father because he spoke more fluently. But over time, he realized wisdom transcends language. “Culture tricks us into thinking being clever makes us profound,” he says.

Near the end, Caesar offers a spiritual revelation: “No one creates anything entirely new. Everything has been said, sung, and felt. Family is what matters. Honesty is what lasts. God is the only true compass.”