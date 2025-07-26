Daniel Caesar Is Desperate For Love On "Have A Baby (With Me)"

Daniel Caesar's new era is officially under way. The Canada singer-songwriter is here this weekend to present the lead single, "Have A Baby (With Me)," for his next solo album, Son Of Spergy. The NEVER ENOUGH multi-hyphenate says the inspiration behind his fifth commercial effort amounts to a few things.

"[It's] about religion, but more importantly, it’s about my father," Caesar told Billboard via Yahoo! Entertainment. "In your childhood, your father is a lot like God. He’s the person you fear the most on earth and also the person whose love and respect you desire more than anyone else on earth. It’s the source from where all your blessings come."

The "Get You" artist expanded on this in an announcement post on Instagram. In an deeply personal and reflective video, Daniel Caesar says, "We reject our parents' truths until we live them ourselves. I used to roll my eyes—now I quote him like scripture."

He touches on themes of religion (and his father's words) on "Have A Baby (With Me)," a heavenly but also saddening ballad. The 30-year-old delivers a line that cuts deep on his second verse as he wonders if only this woman shared his optimism and outlook on their relationship.

"What if we married? What if you believed / In God, this world, in Hell, and all the things that this could be?"

You can hear the pain and desperation in his voice as he tries to cling to this person he loves. However, he knows that he loves her deeply. So, he sets her free. Check it out below.

Daniel Caesar "Have A Baby (With Me)"

Quotable Lyrics: