Daniel Caesar Is Desperate For Love On "Have A Baby (With Me)"

BY Zachary Horvath 208 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
daniel-caesar daniel-caesar
Daniel Caesar is starting his solo comeback this weekend with the lead single to his next album, "Son Of Spergy."

Daniel Caesar's new era is officially under way. The Canada singer-songwriter is here this weekend to present the lead single, "Have A Baby (With Me)," for his next solo album, Son Of Spergy. The NEVER ENOUGH multi-hyphenate says the inspiration behind his fifth commercial effort amounts to a few things.

"[It's] about religion, but more importantly, it’s about my father," Caesar told Billboard via Yahoo! Entertainment. "In your childhood, your father is a lot like God. He’s the person you fear the most on earth and also the person whose love and respect you desire more than anyone else on earth. It’s the source from where all your blessings come."

The "Get You" artist expanded on this in an announcement post on Instagram. In an deeply personal and reflective video, Daniel Caesar says, "We reject our parents' truths until we live them ourselves. I used to roll my eyes—now I quote him like scripture."

He touches on themes of religion (and his father's words) on "Have A Baby (With Me)," a heavenly but also saddening ballad. The 30-year-old delivers a line that cuts deep on his second verse as he wonders if only this woman shared his optimism and outlook on their relationship.

"What if we married? What if you believed / In God, this world, in Hell, and all the things that this could be?"

You can hear the pain and desperation in his voice as he tries to cling to this person he loves. However, he knows that he loves her deeply. So, he sets her free. Check it out below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip-Hop Power

Daniel Caesar "Have A Baby (With Me)"

Quotable Lyrics:

What if we married? What if you believed
In God, this world, in Hell, and all the things that this could be?
But you need to leave, you ought to see
What this world can offer you, outside of me

Read More: How Kobe’s Black Mamba Legacy Lives On

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.6K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.1K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.7K
News Marijuana Man 1032
Comments 0